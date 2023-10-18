Aizawl: With the last date of filing nomination for Mizoram assembly polls just two days ahead, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released the names of 23 candidates, including 4 female candidates, for the forthcoming assembly polls slated for November 7.

The majority of the candidates are new faces.

The first list of the BJP unveiled by party national general secretary Arun Singh from Delhi featured 12 candidates, while 9 nominees appeared in the second list. Later, the party added two more candidates from Lawngtlai West and Lawngtlai East constituencies to the list.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held in a single phase on November 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 3. The last date for filing a nomination is October 20.

State BJP media convener Johny Lalthanpuia said that it is still uncertain whether or not the party will contest all 40 assembly seats.

He said that it is the prerogative of party leaders in Delhi to make the final decision on whether or not to contest all the seats. He added that Delhi might release another list on Thursday.

State BJP president Vanlalhmuaka has been fielded from the Dampa constituency and former assembly speaker Lalrinliana Sailo, who recently quit Mizo National Front (MNF) and joined BJP, will contest from Mamit seat.

Sailo has recently resigned as speaker and legislator to contest on the BJP ticket.

Vanlalhmuaka will face a tough fight from incumbent MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) nominee Vanlalsailova, a well-known Mizo singer and Congress debutant Lalhmingthanga Sailo.

Sailo has been tipped against incumbent MNF legislator H. Lalzirliana, ZPM nominee H. Zorempuia and Congress candidate K. Lalthanzama.

The BJP has also fielded former excise minister Dr. K. Beichhua from the Siaha seat to be up against HC Lalmalsawma Zasai of MNF, ZPM candidate KH Beithie and retired Mizo Civil Service (MCS) officer N. Chakhai of Congress.

Beichhua, who was elected from Siaha on the MNF ticket in the last assembly polls in 2018, has recently resigned as a legislator and joined BJP months after his expulsion from the MNF in January.

Former Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Chakma Council Durjya Dhan Chakma, who recently quit MNF to join BJP, has been fielded from Chakma dominated Tuichawng seat.

The Chakma leader will lock horns with MNF nominee Rasik Mohan Chakma, who is the incumbent CEM of Chakma council, former Chakma council CEM Shanti Jiban Chakma of ZPM and Congress nominee Hara Prasad Chakma.

Lone incumbent BJP legislator Dr. BD Chakma will not contest the assembly polls as he had already announced retirement from politics.

BJP spokesperson F. Lalremsangi has been fielded from Aizawl South-I seat to face sitting ZPM legislator C. Lalsawivunga, incumbent Rajya Sabha member K. Vanlalvena of MNF and former minister of state Vanlalawmpuii Chawngthu of Congress.

The BJP contested 39 seats in the 2018 elections and opened its account for the first time winning one seat.

