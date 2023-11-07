AIZAWL: A high 75.68% voters’ turnout was recorded on Tuesday (November 07) – the voting day – for the Mizoram assembly elections.

Polling for elections to the 40-member Mizoram legislative assembly began at 7 am on Tuesday (November 7) and concluded at 5pm.

Polling for the Mizoram assembly elections was conducted under tight security arrangements.

MNF will retain power, says Zoramthanga

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga, who is also the president of the Mizo National Front (MNF), has exuded confidence that his party will retain power in the state.

“Going by the political atmosphere today on the voting day, I am sure that the MNF will retain power in Mizoram,” said Zoramthanga.

He added: “We (MNF) should be able to form government in Mizoram comfortably.”

The MNF chief further said that a scenario where the MNF would need to enter into a coalition with any other party to form government would not arise.

“In order to form the government, 21 seats are needed. We hope that we will be able to get more than that, maybe 25 or more. I believe that we will have a comfortable majority,” he said.

“I certainly believe that we shall be able to form the government on our own without forging any alliance or getting into any kind of coalition,” said Zoramthanga.

The Mizoram chief minister made this statement after casting his vote s at 19-Aizawl Venglai-I YMA Hall polling station.

Zoramthanga is contesting the Mizoram assembly elections from Aizawl East-I constituency.

It may be mentioned here that Zoramthanga cast his vote on a second attempt after he failed to do so in his first attempt due to EVM malfunction.