Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based jobs or positions in Mizoram University.

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the jobs or post of one (1) Junior Research Fellow (JRF) or Senior Research Fellow (SRF) under Department of Biotechnology (DBT) funded research project titled, “Technology Development & Innovation Engineering for Value Chain Development for Citrus Fruits of North East Region” at the Department of Food Technology.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF) / Senior Research Fellow (SRF)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility: MSc in Food Technology or equivalent and qualification of any one of the following

examinations-

i) GATE

ii) NET conducted by CSIR or UGC or ASRB

iii) BET conducted by DBT (Category – II)

For SRF, applicants with 02 years of experience as JRF or equivalent will be only considered.

Desirable: Knowledge about post-harvest processing of NE citrus

Emolument: As per the latest funding agency norms for JRF/SRF salary and HRA

How to apply : Candidates should Email their CV, scanned copies of matriculation certificate, qualifying examination certificates and proof of any other achievements relevant to the position to ‘duttahimjyoti@gmail.com’ on or before 5:00 PM (IST) of 17th November, 2023.

The subject line should be mentioned as– “JRF/SRF Application for NE citrus Project”

