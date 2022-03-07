Troopers of the Assam Rifles have recovered and seized heroin worth over Rs 3 crore on Monday.

The heroin consignment was recovered near Tiau River in Champhai district of Mizoram.

The seized heroin consignment weighed 780 grams and were packed in 66 soap cases.

The operation was conducted by troopers of the 8 Assam Rifles based in Champhai district of Mizoram.

“In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Serchhip Battalion of Headquarter 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered (Heroin No.4 – 66 soap cases) 780gms worth Rs. 3,12,00,000/- Tiau River at Vangchhia Champhai district in Mizoram on 07 March 2022,” a statement read.

It added: “The Excise & Narcotics Dept, Champhai, Dist Champhai seized the contraband items on 07 March 2022 for further legal proceedings.”