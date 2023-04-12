AIZAWL: In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, SERCHHIP Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), delivered a heavy blow on miscreants operating from Myanmar.

A huge cache of 9.864 kg of illegal Crystal Methamphetamine worth Rs 29.592 crore and apprehended one Myanamarese national in general area Zote, Champhai on Tuesday.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai based on specific information.

Approximate cost of the recovered 9.864 kg of Crystal Methamphetamine is Rs 29.592 Crore (Twenty nine Crore Fifty nine lakh Twenty thousand only).

The seized consignment and apprehended individual was handed over to Excise and Narcotics department, Champhai on 11 April 2023 for further legal proceedings.

Ongoing smuggling of illegal drugs & contrabands is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram.

Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have been successful in launching such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram.

Last month, troops of Assam Rifles and state excise and narcotics department officials seized 443 grams of heroin in Aizawl.

The contraband worth over Rs. 2.2 crore was concealed in 35 soap cases.

A local resident was apprehended for possessing the heroin, she said.

Both the seized heroin and the accused were handed over to excise and narcotics department the same day.