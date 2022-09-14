Aizawl: Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti arrived in Mizoram on Tuesday on a three-day visit to the northeastern state, official sources said.

She was welcomed by state rural development minister Lalruatkima at Lengpui, the lone airport in the state.

Soon after her arrival at the airport, the union minister had a brief interaction with Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who was heading for Delhi, the sources said.

Jyoti said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives priority to the development of the Northeast region and this time she visited Mizoram on the Prime Minister’s directive.

She assured that she would take effort to address and solve the problem faced by consumers if they approach her.

The Union Minister also paid a visit to a vegetable market at Vaivakawn locality in the western part of the state capital Aizawl, where the entire vendors were women.

She said that she had heard about the Vaivakawn vegetable market and was impressed to see all the vendors being women.

The Union Minister said that all efforts would be taken to renovate and upgrade the market shed at Vaivakawn provided the project proposal is made.

The Union Minister also called on state governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati in the evening.

She will visit Mizoram’s lone aspirational Mamit district in the western part of the state bordering Tripura on Wednesday, official sources said. She will leave for Delhi on Wednesday, it said.