Aizawl: The African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak in Mizoram began to subside although pig deaths are still reported every day in small numbers, an official said.

State animal husbandry and veterinary department joint director (Livestock Health) Dr Lalhmingthanga said that the number of piggery deaths has significantly declined in the past few days.

He, however, said that the situation is not predictable as the outbreak could surge at any time because almost the entire state has been currently affected by ASF. Last month, the animal husbandry and veterinary department spotted carcasses of wild boars in jungles near the Myanmar border and the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal had recently confirmed that they died of ASF.

Also Read: Nagaland: Two Assam Rifles personnel injured in gunbattle with NSCN-KYA militants in Mon

Lalhmingthanga said that the state government is yet to inform the Centre about the detection of the highly contagious pig disease in wild boards.

He said that the government would also soon write to the Centre, urging it to import vaccines for ASF from Vietnam.

Earlier, the official had said that the ASF outbreak is considered endemic and is not containable by the ongoing containment measures except vaccination.

With 13 more pigs succumbing to the virus on Sunday, as many as 10,039 pigs and piglets have died due to ASF since its recurrence in February this year, according to the animal husbandry and veterinary department.

Also Read: Assam to have 15,000 Anganwadi Centres by 2026

More than 43,400 pigs and piglets have died in the outbreak of ASF since it was first reported in the state in March last year, it said. About 20,000 pigs have so far been culled to prevent further spread of the virus.

The outbreak has currently affected 137 villages and localities across 10 districts, the department said.