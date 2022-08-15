GUWAHATI: Assam is mulling to have at least 15,000 Anganwadi Centres by 2026.

This was announced by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma made this announcement while inaugurating 1000 Anganwadi Centres across Assam.

“By 2026, we aim to have 15,000 Anganwadi Centres in the state,” the Assam CM said.

“These Anganwadi Centres will fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the parents,” he added.

Anganwadis prepare a child for their journey towards the higher education system,” Sarma said.

“I appeal to all parents to enroll their wards at these Anganwadi centres,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

“It is from these Anganwadi centres that doctors, engineers of tomorrow will emerge,” the Assam CM added.