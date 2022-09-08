AIZAWL: Mizoram detected a total of 135 cases of dengue in a span of eight months, starting January till August this year.

This was informed by Mizoram health department joint director (malaria) Dr Hmingthanmawii.

Of the total 135 dengue cases logged in Mizoram since the beginning of 2022, 84 of the cases were logged in the month of August alone.

51 dengue cases were detected in Mizoram between the months of January and July.

Mizoram capital – Aizawl – recorded the maximum number of the total dengue cases with the tally standing at 106.

Aizawl is being followed by Lunglei and Champhai districts at 12 and 7 cases respectively.

However, no casualty due to dengue has been reported thus far in Mizoram.

Dengue was first detected in Mizoram in 2013.

The highest number of dengue cases detected in Mizoram was in 2016 when 580 cases were logged.

Dengue viruses are spread to people through the bite of an infected Aedes species (Ae. aegypti or Ae. albopictus) mosquito.

Almost half of the world’s population, about 4 billion people, live in areas with a risk of dengue.

Dengue is often a leading cause of illness in areas with risk.