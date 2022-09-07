AIZAWL: The Mizoram government has lifted the ban on manufacturing and sale of home-grown grape wine in the state.

This development was informed by Mizoram excise minister Dr K Beichhua.

Beichhua informed the Mizoram assembly that a new “Grape wine rules” has been drafted.

The new rules that have been drafted are sent to the Mizoram law and judicial department for vetting.

He further added that wines prepared from other fruits, besides grapes, would also be under the new rules.

Excise duty would be levied by the Mizoram government on the locally processed grape wine.

Also read: More than 29 thousand people from Myanmar taking refuge in Mizoram: Home Minister

The Mizoram minister also said that the opposition parties in the state, including the Congress, ZPM and the BJP have agreed to the draft of the new wine rules.

The “grape wine rules” would facilitate manufacture and sale of grape wines.

The Mizoram government will soon notify rules for processing locally grown grapes to make wine in the state.

The Mizoram cabinet recently approved the draft rules.

Manufacture and sale of wine from grapes grown outside the state would not be allowed under the rules, the minister said.