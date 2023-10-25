Aizawl: At least 64.4 per cent of the total 174 candidates in the fray for the Mizoram assembly polls have declared assets worth Rs. 1 crore or more.

According to the affidavits of the candidates, as many as 112 are crorepatis, higher than the percentage in the last assembly polls in 2018.

With declared assets worth Rs. 65.93 crore, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president from Aizawl North-III constituency Andrew Lalremkima Pachuau is the richest, followed by R. Vanlaltluanga of Congress from Serchhip seat with Rs. 55.6 crore assets and H. Ginzalala of Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) from Champhai North with a declared asset worth Rs. 36.9 crore.

In his affidavit uploaded on the Election Commission website, BJP nominee JB Rualchhinga from Lawngtlai West mistakenly declared his assets as worth Rs. 90.32 crore.

The BJP has sought rectification from the election department.

Andrew, who is a businessman by profession, and his spouse have declared movable assets worth over Rs. 93.47 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs. 65 crore.

He has no liabilities and his source of income is business.

R Vanlaltluanga, one of six contestants from Serchhip seats, along with his wife and three dependents have declared movable assets worth Rs. 3.83 crore and immovable assets worth Rs. 51.8 crore.

H Ginzalala has movable assets worth Rs. 17.19 crore and immovable assets worth Rs. 18.9 crore.

While Vanlaltluanga has no liabilities, Ginzalala has 22.86 lakh liabilities and both also earned their income through business.

Ramhlun-Edena, an independent candidate from the Serchhip seat, is the poorest. He has movable assets worth Rs. 1,500.

In the 2018 assembly polls, the MNF nominee from Hachhek constituency Lalrinenga Sailo was the richest and had declared assets worth Rs. 100 crore, followed by Robert Romawia Royte of MNF from Aizawl East-II seat with declared assets worth Rs. 44 crore.

However, Sailo’s assets have significantly decreased to 26.24 crore and that of Royte to 32.24 crore this time.

Of the 16 women candidates, Congress nominee Meriam L. Hrangchal from Lunglei South seat is the richest and possessed assets worth Rs. 18.63 crore.

Besides Andrew, Chief minister Zoramthanga, who is also the president of MNF, with declared assets worth Rs. 5 crore is the richest among the presidents of five contesting political parties.

ZPM chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma, who seeks public mandate from the Serchhip seat, has assets worth Rs 4 crores.

While Congress president Lalsawta from Aizawl West-III has declared assets worth Rs. 6 crore, BJP president Vanlalhmuaka, who contested the Dampa seat, is in possession of assets worth Rs. 31.31 lakh.

Of the 174 candidates, 5 people, comprising three from ZPM and one each from MNF and BJP, have pending criminal cases, 4 less than the number in 2018.

In the 2018 polls, 9 people, including Zoramthanga and former chief minister Lal Thanhawla had criminal cases.

Deputy Chief Minister Tawnpui, who is contesting from the Tuichang seat for the second time, is the eldest. He is 80.

A woman candidate Lalruatfeli Hlawndo, who contested two seats as an independent, and F. Vanhmingthanga, a BJP nominee from Tuirial seat, are the youngest of all. Both have attained 31.

19 candidates are in the age group of 31-40 years, while 104 candidates have declared their age to be between 41 and 60. There are 51 nominees aged between 61 and 80 years.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held on November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.