Aizawl: Mizoram reported 63 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest since December 21 last year, taking the state’s tally to 2,23,856, a health department official said.

On December 2O, the state reported 33 Covid-19 cases.

The state registered zero death for the second consecutive day since Sunday and the death toll remains at 681, the official said.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 14.13 per cent from 13.87 per cent the previous day, he said.

Also Read: COVID-19: China’s Shanghai to go for phased lockdown

The state now has 1,219 COVID-19 active cases, while 2,21,956 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 71 people on Sunday, he said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state stood at 99.15 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent, he said.

The state has so far tested more than 18.92 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 446 samples on Sunday.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.21 lakh people have been inoculated till Saturday and 6.66 lakh of them have received the full dose.

The state health department said that Aizawl district reported the highest cases so far at 1,22,087, followed by Lunglei district (20,079) and Mamit district (13,751).

Also Read: Assam: One dead during motorcycle accident in Charaideo

Of the total 681 deaths, Aizawl reported the highest at 435, followed by Lunglei district (45) and Kolasib district (43), it said.

79.74 per cent of the total 681 COVID-19 victims had comorbidities, it said.