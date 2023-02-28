Aizawl: 48 business delegates and 17 diplomats from 17 countries, including the US, Germany, China, France and Japan would take part at the G20 meeting to be held in Aizawl this week, chief minister Zoramthanga said.

Mizoram will host the Business 20 (B20) conference, which is part of the G20 meeting, for three days between March 1 and 3.

The event will commence on Wednesday with the arrival of delegates from the countries and other foreign countries, Zoramthanga said.

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industries Som Parkash and Minister of State for External Affairs Dr R K Ranjan Singh would grace the G20 summit, he said.

“The B20 meeting will bring together several policymakers, thought leaders, business leaders, CEOs and senior executives representing businesses of the G20 and allied countries along with the representatives of several multilateral organizations. It will help commence discussion on the identified priorities and will begin work towards formulating policy recommendations,” the chief minister told a press conference here.

Also Read: Manipur Govt to purchase 50 acres of land for G20 Summit venue

Apart from foreign delegates, 16 delegates from India and 85 local startups would participate in the three-day event, he said.

The main event would be held on Thursday at Mizoram University (MZU) on the western outskirts of Aizawl, he said.

According to Zoramthanga, the B20 conference scheduled on Thursday will focus on opportunities for multilateral business partnerships in urban planning, infrastructure, bamboo, startups, skill development, handloom and handicraft, nursing and paramedics.

He said that the event would help the state to project it as an important investment destination by showcasing its strength besides giving the delegates a sneak peek into the culture, heritage, festivals and tourism potential of the state.

Also Read:Union HM Amit Shah to visit Mizoram in March

As part of the programme, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will facilitate Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Government (B2G) meetings during the event, which will give the opportunity to overseas business delegates to interact with local industry and government for potential investment, collaboration and tie-ups.

Zoramthanga expressed hope that the fact that Mizoram is the most peaceful state and its clean atmosphere will attract investors and bring a conducive atmosphere to investment and business opportunities in the state.

He said that his government is making elaborate arrangements not only to showcase investment and partnership opportunities but also to provide a unique experience for visiting delegates with exposure to the state’s culture, cuisine, art, festivities, and scenic beauty.

The delegates would also participate at Chapchar Kut, the state’s biggest and most important festival, to be held at Lammual or Assam Rifles ground in Aizawl on Friday, the chief minister said.