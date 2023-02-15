Imphal: Ahead of hosting the G20 summit, the state cabinet with chief minister N Biren Singh in the chair has given the approval for the direct purchase of land measuring around 50 acres.

The land would be procured at the southern and western sides of the Sangai Ethnic Park near Loktak, the largest freshwater lake in northeastern India.

This park will be hosting the G20 summit on February 18 in the state. During the Sangai Festival held recently, Sangai Ethnic Park was one of the major sites. This was stated by the Manipur Information and Public Relations and Health Minister Sapam Ranjan Singh.

The cabinet has also approved the implementation of the Vehicle Scrapping Policy in the state and has decided to set up registered vehicle scrapping facilities and an automatic testing centre in the state, the minister informed.

To address the shortage of teaching staff, the cabinet also has approved the recruitment of 1140 pre-primary teachers under SSA and 500 graduate teachers, the minister stated.

The minister disclosed that the cabinet approved to constitute Kaina Temple Board to look after and manage the affairs of the temple and also approved the Manipur Procurement Policy 2022 where locals will be given preference in line with vocal for local.

The cabinet also has approved the re-engagement of service for some employees on the basis of their experiment and requirement.