AIZAWL: A fast track court in north Mizoram’s Kolasib district has convicted a 33-year-old man for raping a minor, court officials said.

In the judgement announced on Tuesday, Judge R Vanlalvena convicted Lalrawngbawla, who was a headmaster in a high school, for raping his student.

The sentence hearing or announcement of the quantum of punishment will be held on November 29, officials said.

In January last year, a woman submitted a complaint at the Kawnpui police station in the Kolasib district alleging that her daughter, then 17 years of age, was raped by her headmaster of the high school, where she was studying.

A criminal case under section 6 of the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act, 2012 was registered following which the accused, then 31 years of age, was arrested by police.

In the subsequent investigation, the victim was brought to a hospital and a medical examination was conducted.

The police then submitted a chargesheet to the Kolasib district court.

The fast-track court trailed the case and came out with a judgement, based on evidence, that the accused had raped his student on January 15, 2022, and convicted him under POCSO Act.

The convict was sent to Kolasib district jail on Tuesday and he will be produced before the fast-track court for sentence hearing on November 29.