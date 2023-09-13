AIZAWL: Dog meat in menus for feasts and gatherings in Kolasib district of Mizoram has been banned.

Earlier, the Mizoram government had brought the Mizoram Animal Slaughter (Amendment) Bill, 2020, stating that dogs should not be categorised as cattle.