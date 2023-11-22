GUWAHATI: The Assam government has implemented a new tax policy that imposes fees for organizing cultural events, political rallies, and other activities.

The new policy requires individuals and organizations to pay varying amounts depending on the type of event they wish to organize.

Cultural processions, ceremonies, and events, including Bihu functions, now require a permission fee of Rs 300.

Political rallies, events, and meetings, as well as all sports events, will incur a fee of Rs 2,000.

For street plays, awareness rallies, and similar events, a fee of Rs 500 is applicable.

Organizing trade fairs, food fairs, and expos will require a fee of Rs 5,000.

The policy also imposes hefty fees for opening petrol pumps and gas agencies, with a charge of Rs 10,000.

Verification of workers involved in construction, verification of rented accommodation, and verification of PG (paying guest) accommodations now come with a fee ranging from Rs 300 to Rs 500.

Commercial construction projects within the Guwahati Municipal Development Authority (GMDA) area will require a police clearance fee of Rs 50,000, while projects in the rest of the state will require a fee of Rs 25,000.

The Assam Governor has defended the new tax policy, stating that it is necessary to cover the costs incurred by the Assam Police in providing services through the Assam Police Citizens Service Portal, also known as Assam Police Sewa Setu.

The updated fees and charges are in accordance with Section 4 of the Assam Right to Public Services (Amendment) Act, 2019, which establishes the framework for the revised tax and fee system for individuals who require authorization for various services.

However, many have now taken to the social media stating that the new fees are excessive and will place an unnecessary burden on individuals and organizations.

They also question the need for such high fees, given that the Assam Police is already funded by the state government.