Guwahati: The Mizoram Police on Tuesday evening rescued 17 exotic wildlife species, suspected to be smuggled through Myanmar, from a vehicle near the Tualpui Junction, Khawzawl to Rabung road.

The animals were recovered during a random checking of checking.

During the checking, the police traced a vehicle driven by Vanlalrawna of Zokhawthar.

The team on checking the vehicle found 13 various species of birds and 4 monkeys.

The seized exotic animals/birds along with the vehicle were handed over to Customs Preventive Force, Champhai for further legal action.

The unauthorised transportation as well as smuggling of wild animals and birds is a serious issue in the region with multiple cases being reported in the past year.

The illegal trade of wildlife for commercial purposes is a major threat to endangered species, which are at risk of being wiped out.