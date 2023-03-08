Guwahati: The Mizoram Police on Tuesday evening rescued 17 exotic wildlife species, suspected to be smuggled through Myanmar, from a vehicle near the Tualpui Junction, Khawzawl to Rabung road.
The animals were recovered during a random checking of checking.
During the checking, the police traced a vehicle driven by Vanlalrawna of Zokhawthar.
The team on checking the vehicle found 13 various species of birds and 4 monkeys.
The seized exotic animals/birds along with the vehicle were handed over to Customs Preventive Force, Champhai for further legal action.
The unauthorised transportation as well as smuggling of wild animals and birds is a serious issue in the region with multiple cases being reported in the past year.
The illegal trade of wildlife for commercial purposes is a major threat to endangered species, which are at risk of being wiped out.