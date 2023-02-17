AIZAWL: Smuggling of exotic animals via Northeast state of Mizoram seems to be continuing unabated.

In a fresh seizure, security agencies in Mizoram have rescued exotic reptiles from the clutches of animal traffickers.

Troopers of the Assam Rifles have rescued as many as six Burmese pythons in an operation.

The exotic reptiles were rescued following an operation by the Assam Rifles troopers at Zokhawthar in Champhai district of Mizoram.

The rescued reptiles have been handed over to the forest department officials in Champhai district of Mizoram.

On the other hand, as many as four individuals have also been apprehended by the security personnel in connection with the case.

According to reports, the apprehended individuals are being interrogated for extraction of information about the animal trafficking racket operating in the region.