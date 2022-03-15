Guwahati: A 14-year-old girl along with two others were charred to death following a massive fire in Mizoram’s Suangpuilawn on Monday.

As per reports, the fire took place at a farmhouse.

The entire farmhouse turned to ashes during the fire.

The deceased were identified as Vanlalmawia (58), the caretaker along with his 14-year-old daughter Zorinmawii, and the farmhouse owner Lalmuankima (51).

The reason for how the fire broke out is yet to be known.

An investigation by the police has been initiated.

The fire department tried to save the people inside the farmhouse but failed.

It has been suspected that the fire might have taken place due to electrical issues as the basement had electrical equipment, LPG, inflammable oil and vehicle tyres.