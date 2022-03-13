Guwahati: Guwahati Round Table 235 (a chapter of Round Table India) on Sunday launched a 5 Classrooms School Block at Sankardev Shishu Vidya Niketan at Sonapur on the outskirts of the city.

The school was adopted by RTI under its flagship project “Freedom Through Education” in 2020 to develop 9 Nos. of Classrooms, 2 Nos. of Staff Room, 1 Nos. of Computer Room, 1 Nos. of Toilet Block each for Boys and Girls in an area of 7000 sq ft (approx).

The first phase of the construction was delivered last year and on Sunday, GRT235 inaugurated the 2nd and final phase.

The said school has been constructed with Rs. 40 Lakhs of funds raised through various initiatives. Star Cement Ltd also contributed generously towards the construction of the school.

This development will benefit the education of 700 students of the School.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Sethi, Chairman, Guwahati Round Table 235, said, “It is a momentous event for us as Round Table India delivers another School aimed at benefiting the Education of less privileged. We have now delivered more than 7500 Schools in all parts of India in the last 20 years and it is positively impacting the Education of more than 80 Lakhs.”

“And we would continue in our quest to bring education to the doorstep of every child. I would like to thank Star Cement and all other generous donors who came forward to contribute and support us in this cause,” he added.

Group Captain Capt. S D Nigam, Station Commander, Air Force Station Digaru attended the function as Chief Guest.

Additya Agarwal, Area Chairman, Area 14, Round Table India (RTI), Sukanya Goswami, Senior Manager, CSR, Star Cement and Ganesh Chandra Roy, Principal of the School were also present at the ceremony.