Imphal: Two truckloads of timbers worth around Rs 2.56 crore in the regional markets have been impounded along with six alleged smugglers in Manipur’s Ukhrul district bordering Myanmar on the east on Friday, a defence wing press statement issued here on Saturday said.

On receiving reliable information from across the border, the Somsai Battalion under the aegis of the Headquarters Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) foiled Timber Smuggling in the general area of Shirui village of Ukhrul District at around 6 pm on Friday.

The Assam Rifles troops intercepted two trucks loaded with illegal timber in the general area of Shirui village and apprehended the alleged smuggler. The timber was evaluated to be worth Rs 2.56 crores in the regional market, sources said.

The seized timber along with apprehended smugglers and vehicles were handed over to the Forest department, Ukhrul for further legal action, the statement added.

An investigation regarding this is underway.