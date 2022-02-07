Mizoram has witnessed a big jump in the COVID positivity rate.

The COVID positivity rate in Mizoram, on Monday, jumped to 30.50% from 26.45%, recorded the previous day.

However, Mizoram reported 658 new COVID-19 cases on Monday – 1096 less than the previous day.

The new cases took the state’s overall COVID-19 tally up to 1,85,885, a health department official said.

However, the death toll remained at 623, as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The fresh cases were detected after conducting tests of 2157 samples, he said.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 360, followed by Lunglei district (80) and Mamit district (70), he said.

Mizoram, now has 14,006 COVID-19 active cases, while 1,71,256 people have recovered from the infection so far.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 92.13 per cent and the death rate is 0.33 per cent.

The northeastern state has so far tested more than 17.14 lakh samples for COVID-19.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 7.97 lakh people have been inoculated till Saturday and 6.17 lakh of them have received the full dose.