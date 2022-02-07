In a big political development, former Tripura health minister Sudip Roy Barman has resigned as an MLA.

Sudip Roy Barman has submitted his resignation to Tripura Assembly speaker Ratan Chakraborty.

“Keeping the interest of the people of the state, I am stepping down as an MLA,” said Sudip Roy Barman.

Asish Saha, a close associate of Sudip Roy Barman, has also stepped down as an MLA.

Both the leaders have also resigned from the primary membership of the BJP.

Sudip Roy Barman, Asish Saha and other rebel BJP MLAs will arrive in New Delhi on Monday, where they will join another national party.

“I am not keeping any relation with the BJP any more. It has failed miserably to work for the common people,” said Sudip Roy Barman after submitting his resignation to the Speaker.

Sudip Roy Barman and his close associate Asish Kumar Saha will fly to New Delhi from Guwahati on Monday.

Notably, the rebel BJP MLAs have, in recent times, started to openly criticize the governance of the BJP government in Tripura.

Barman and his close associates will be in the national capital to give shape to their political future.

In all likelihood, they will join the Congress.

Few days back, Sudip Roy Barman held secret meetings with senior Congress leaders.

Sources also claimed that along with Barman and Saha, a number of snubbed BJP MLAs are also likely to follow in their footsteps.

Speaking to the media after submitting their resignations, Sudip Roy Barman said, “The present government has failed to deliver what they promised before coming to power. We are going to Delhi to decide our future course of action.”

According to the available information, the rebel will meet top Congress leaders in New Delhi and the join the party on February 10.

The MLAs will return to Tripura on February 12.

