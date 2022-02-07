The BJP in Meghalaya is ready to mediate peace parley between the central government and the banned militant outfit – Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).

This was informed by Meghalaya BJP president Ernest Mawrie.

Mawrie said that if the HNLC is willing to shun violence, the BJP in Meghalaya will facilitae peace talks between the Centre and the proscribed militant outfit.

“We are always there for them (HNLC). If they are ready to shun violence, then the Meghalaya BJP will create an environment for talks between the outfit and the Centre,” said Ernest Mawrie.

Mawrie also informed that the matter was discussed with union minister Kiren Rijiju when the latter visited the state on Saturday.

“He (Kiren Rijiju) has been showing keen interest in bringing all extremist group of the Northeast to the negotiating table for lasting peace in the region,” the Meghalaya BJP president added.

Earnest Mawrie further condemned the recent acts of subversive activities perpetrated by the HNLC in Meghalaya, including the January 31 Shillong bomb blast.