The Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), a proscribed militant outfit in Meghalaya, is reportedly using social media platforms extensively for the purpose of recruiting new members in the group.

Report quoting officials of the Meghalaya home department said that the HNLC is luring youths into the banned outfit by the means of social media platforms.

Recently, an ‘underage’ cadre of the HNLC was arrested by the Meghalaya police for his alleged involvement in the January 31 bomb blast in Shillong’s Police Bazaar area.

Four persons, all below the age of 20, have been arrested by the police thus far in connection with the Shillong bomb blast case.

“The arrested persons supplied raw materials for making of the IED that went off in Shillong on Sunday,” Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma had said.

The IED went off near a business establishment named Delhi Misthan Bhandar in Shillong city on January 31.

No casualty or injury to any person was reported in the bomb blast.