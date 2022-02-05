NPP MP from Tura constituency in Meghalaya – Agatha Sangma has reiterated her demand for repeal of the ‘draconian’ Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from the Northeast.

Agatha Sangma made this demand in the Lok Sabha while expressing concern over the killing of innocent civilians by security forces at Oting village in Mon district of Nagaland on December 4 last year.

She was participating in the discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address.

Agatha Sangma termed the killing of Nagaland civilians by security forces in a botched counter-insurgency operation last year as an “unfortunate incident”.

She said that repeal of AFSPA would ensure that such “unfortunate incident” would not take place in the future.

At least 13 Nagaland civilians were gunned down by commandos of the 21 para special forces in a botched counter-insurgency operation in Nagaland on December 4 last year.

The next day, one more civilian lost his life while protesting in Mon after Assam Rifles personnel opened fire to control a crowd of angry protestors that went on a rampage at its base in Mon.

The killings re-ignited the demand for repeal of the AFSPA from the Northeast.