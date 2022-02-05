London based doctor and former chairman of the ULFA-I – Dr Mukul Hazarika alias Abhijeet Asom has reportedly quit the outfit following his interrogation by the MI6.

MI6, also known as Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), is the foreign intelligence service of the United Kingdom.

Dr Mukul Hazarika alias Abhijeet Asom, the former chairman of the Paresh Baruah-led ULFA-I, a London based doctor, was recently quizzed by the MI6 to ascertain his real identity.

According to reports, following interrogation, Abhijeet Asom quit ULFA-I, fearing an extradition to India by the United Kingdom government.

India has already made a formal request of extradition of Abhijeet Asom to the UK in connection with an NIA case.

A case was registered by the NIA in 2017 against Abhijeet Asom under Sections 18, 18A, 18B and 20 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and sections 121A and 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Last year, ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah had claimed that the outfit’s then chairman Abhijit Asom was a ‘fiction’ created for security forces and intelligence agencies.