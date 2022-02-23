AIZAWL: MLAs of the opposition parties in Mizoram – Congress and Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) staged a walkout, on Wednesday, during the ongoing budget session of Mizoram Assembly.

The Congress and ZPM legislators staged the walkout in protest against alleged graft by Mizoram Assembly speaker Lalrinliana Sailo.

Notably, Mizoram Assembly speaker Lalrinliana Sailo allegedly has been holding shares and profiting lakhs of rupees through government contracts.

On Tuesday, Congress and ZPM had urged Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga to prevent Sailo and appoint deputy speaker to preside over the proceedings in the ongoing budget session.

Also read: Mizoram: 29 Myanmar refugee children to appear in class 10 & 12 board exams

ZPM legislature party leader Lalduhoma and Congress legislature party leader Zodintluanga have jointly written to Mizoram CM Zoramthanga placing their demand.

The opposition parties in Mizoram have alleged that speaker Lalrinliana Sailo profited an amount of Rs 100 lakh by working in a project under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

They had also accused the speaker of holding shares in other government contracts.

“We are of the opinion that the speaker is not fit to preside over the proceedings of the assembly session and execution of the proceedings under him would mean deforming and damaging the integrity and reputation of the august house,” the letter from Congress and ZPM leaders read.

Also read: 2112 people arrested in Mizoram in drug case, says Governor

On Wednesday, after speaker Lalrinliana Sailo started to preside over the proceedings in the House, ZPM and Congress legislators staged a walkout as a protest.

In the 40-member Mizoram Assembly, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has 28 MLAs, ZPM – 6, Congress – 5 and BJP – 1.

Earlier, on Tuesday, ZPM youth wing president Laltanpuia Zote had alleged that the project under PMGSY was allotted to Sailo, in the name of a first-class contractor – Collin Lalsangpuii.

The project comprised of works – blacktopping/white topping of the road connecting Khawzawl and Ngaizawl village in Khawzawl district of Mizoram.

Also read: Tripura CM hints probe against political rivals over drugs menace

The ZPM accused Mizoram speaker Lalrinliana Sailo of profiting Rs 100 lakh from the contract work.

The ZPM youth wing leader stated that the profit earned by Sailo contravenes the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The controversy erupted at a time when Sailo’s name came to the fore in a row between villagers of Ngaizawl and a sub-contractor over the delay and sub-standard of work for the 13-km Khawzawl to Ngaizawl road recently.

Meanwhile, Congress and ZPM are stated to hold a meeting to decide the future course of action as far as the issue concerning the alleged graft by Mizoram speaker is concerned.