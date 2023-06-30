AIZAWL: The Northeast state of Mizoram, on Friday (June 30), observed the 37th anniversary of the signing of the ‘historic’ Mizoram peace accord.

The Mizoram peace accord was signed between the government of India and the Mizo National Front (MNF) on June 30, 1986 to end insurgency and violence in Mizoram that started in the 1960s.

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga termed the peace accord as “the most time-tested exemplary accord not only in the country but also in the world”.

“Since then, Mizoram accord has become an exemplary peace accord,” said Mizoram CM Zoramthanga.

He also stated that the successful Mizoram peace accord can serve as a “model of peace” for “many neighbouring states and countries”.

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga also greeted the people of the state on the occasion of the 37th anniversary of the signing Mizoram peace accord.

“Today, I implore my fellow Mizos to take pride in this gift of God we received, and to preserve it for generations to come,” said Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga.

Also read: Manipur: Rahul Gandhi visits violence-hit people in Moirang relief camps

The Mizoram chief minister added: “Only through peace can we have real and stable growth and development.”

The now political party – the MNF, which had signed the Mizoram peace accord with the government of India, during the 1960s till 1986 was an organisation of Mizo secessionists led by Laldenga to fight for independence of Mizoram from India.

The movement was basically due to lack of support from the government during the great famine (called Mautam) in Mizoram in the late 1950s.

After a number of negotiations, the document titled Mizoram Accord, 1986: Memorandum of Settlement was finally signed on June 30, 1986.

It was signed by Laldenga for the MNF, RD Pradhan, the then home secretary for the government of India, and Lalkhama, the then chief secretary for the Mizoram government.

It is remarked as the most and only successful peace agreement in India after its independence from British Empire in 1947.

Meanwhile, the Congress party on the occasion said: “The day celebrates the signing of the Mizoram Peace Accord, under the leadership of Rajiv Gandhi. The historic agreement ushered in an era of peace and stability in the region after two decades of insurgency.”