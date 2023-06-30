Guwahati: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is on his two-day visit to strife-torn Manipur, arrived in Moirang on Friday morning to meet the violence-hit people in the state.

Gandhi will also meet 10 like-minded party leaders, women leaders and members of citizens groups after returning to Imphal, said Manipur Congress president, Keisham Meghachandra.

He will also hold talks with the leaders of the United Naga Council (UNC) and civil society organisation members after returning to Imphal

In Moirang, Gandhi will meet all the affected families & visit the relief camps.

On Thursday, Gandhi visited people displaced by the ethnic violence at Churachandpur after reaching there in a helicopter.

Gandhi had to take a chopper after his convoy of vehicles was stopped by the Manipur police mid-way fearing violence.

Gandhi went to a relief camp and interacted with the inmates.

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed Rahul Gandhi by saying that the Congress leader should have stayed away from the situation, especially when he can not bring any solution.”