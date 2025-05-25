Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured Mizoram that a dedicated online portal for registering Myanmarese refugees currently sheltering in the state will be launched soon.

According to a statement issued by the Mizoram government, the announcement followed a meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Lalduhoma in Delhi on Saturday.

CM Pu @Lal_Duhoma met Union HM @AmitShah Shah in Delhi yesterday. HM lauded Mizoram as one of India’s most peaceful states. Key issues discussed: Bana Kaih Scheme, Lengpui Airport, depreciated cost of buildings & Infra in AR land, refugee portal, and Mizo Territorial Army. pic.twitter.com/DH5HX1o3W6 — CM Office Mizoram (@CMOMizoram) May 24, 2025

The development will ease the challenges faced by the state related to the displacement and influx of people from Myanmar.

Earlier, Mizoram Home Minister K Sadangpa had addressed about the initiative in the state assembly, regarding shortcomings in the Ministry of Home Affairs’ existing refugee registration system.

The statement noted that the Union Home Minister Amit shah reportedly told Chief Minister Lalduhoma that the revised system would enhance data collection capabilities.

It states that during the meeting Amit shah commended the Mizoram government for its commitment to maintaining peace and lauded Chief Minister Lalduhoma’s efforts.

He pledged to personally explore avenues to support the state’s flagship “Bana Kaih” (Handholding Scheme) through peace-related initiatives, labeling it a “peace dividend”, the statement asserted.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma expressed gratitude to Shah for backing Mizoram’s appeal to raise a Territorial Army unit.

Furthermore, Lalduhoma also requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to expedite the process of transferring the management of Lengpui Airport to the Airports Authority of India, the statement added.

Notably, the state government recently formed a committee, led by MLA and retired Lt. Col. Clement Lalhmingthanga, to coordinate the search for a suitable site for the Mizo Territorial Army Battalion.

According to Lalhmingthanga, plans are underway to raise two companies under the Territorial Army, following directives from higher authorities.