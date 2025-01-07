Mizoram: VK Singh to take oath as Guv on Jan 16

Aizawl: Former army chief General Vijay Kumar Singh will be sworn in as the new Governor of Mizoram on January 16 as per the new schedule.

The swearing-in- ceremony has been rescheduled from January 9 to January 16 due to health issues of the relatives of the new governor, the sources said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Singh will arrive in Aizawl on January 15 and he will be accorded a warm welcome by chief minister Lalduhoma, ministers and important officials at the state’s lone airport in Lengpui near Aizawl, it said.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at the Raj Bhavan, which will be attended by Lalduhoma, his cabinet colleagues, assembly speaker Lalbiakzama, deputy speaker Lalfamkima, MPs, important officials and special invitees, it said.

Singh will be administered an oath of office and secrecy by the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Singh was appointed as the new Governor of Mizoram by President Droupadi Murmu on December 24 to succeed Hari Babu Kambhampati, who was appointed as the new Governor of Odisha following the resignation of Raghubar Das.

Kambhampati took oath as the 27th Governor of Odisha on January 3. Born in 1951, Singh served as the 24th Chief of Army Staff from 2010 to 2012.

After his retirement from the military, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014 and was elected to the Lok Sabha for the Ghaziabad constituency of Uttar Pradesh in that year’s general election.

He was re-elected to the same seat in 2019.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first term, he served as the Minister of State for External Affairs, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), and Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation.

He had also held the Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation portfolio in Modi’s second term.