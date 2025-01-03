AIZAWL: Mizoram on Thursday bade farewell to its Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati with a ceremonial send-off ceremony being held at the state’s lone airport in Lengpui.

Kambhampati left Mizoram on Thursday afternoon to assume his new role as the Governor of Odisha.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He served as the state’s governor for over three years and five months

Speaking at the event hosted by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, Kambhampati expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality and affection he received during his tenure in Mizoram.

He acknowledged the state’s significant potential for progress and urged collective efforts to advance the state further.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Reflecting on his experiences here, he applauded the constructive environment of the state’s legislative assembly proceedings and the electioneering in the state.

Lalduhoma thanked the outgoing Governor for his contributions to the overall development of the state.

He wished him success in his new role and extended an invitation to visit Mizoram in the near future.

The ceremonial send-off function was attended by assembly speaker Lalbiakzama, home minister K. Sapdanga, PWD minister Vanlalhlana, chief secretary Khilli Ram Meena, DGP Anil Shukla and other dignitaries.

Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati was sworn in as the 22nd Governor of Mizoram on July 21, 2021.

He was recently appointed as the Governor of Odisha following the resignation of Raghubar Das.

He will assume his new office on Friday.

Kambhampati will be replaced by former army chief General (Dr.) Vijay Kumar Singh, who will be sworn in as the new Mizoram governor on January 9.