Guwahati: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has been quite vocal about his decision for a transparent government with no corruption.

On Saturday the Chief Minister said that corruption was deeply rooted in the state. He assured that his government has been making massive efforts to uproot it and it will take some time.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the government has been “facing several challenges and opposition” in its efforts to end corruption in the state.

“We face strong opposition from different quarters when we try to uproot corruption. But we will go ahead to fight against it (corruption) despite these hurdles,” Lalduhoma said.

“No matter if we lose the next assembly elections, we will take steps to end corruption. No matter some people will hate us,” he added. Before the assembly polls in November last year, all the 40 nominees of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) took a pledge not to indulge in corruption.

Lalduhoma, who returned to Aizawl on Saturday after attending the North Eastern Council (NEC) meeting on Friday, said that no official meeting took place between him and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswas Sarma to discuss the border dispute.

Mizoram shares about 164.6-km interstate border with Assam.

The border dispute between the two neighbouring states is a long-standing issue that remains unresolved till now.