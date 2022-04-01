Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shanta Chhetri has demanded minority status for the Hindu community residing in Meghalaya.

MP Shanta Chhetri made this demand in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Chhetri cited Centre’s assertion in the Supreme Court that states can consider granting minority status to the Hindus if it is not in a majority within their jurisdiction.

If Hindus are in minority in a particular state, they should be able to establish and administer educational institution of their choice in keeping with the rights granted to the minority by the Constitution as per the Centre, she said.

“I humbly urge the August House to draw the kind attention of the Home Minister to urgently direct the Meghalaya government to grant minority status to Hindus via a notification as per Article 29 and 30 of the Constitution of India,” Chhetri said.

Notably, Meghalaya is one of three states in India to have a Christian majority.

About 75% of the population practices Christianity.

Hindus are the largest religious minority in Meghalaya with 11.52% of the total state’s population as of 2011 census.