The Meghalaya High Court has ordered surprise checks on Army vehicles after allegations of drugs being transported in military trucks were levelled.

Under normal circumstances, army vehicles are immune from any such frisking.

The order was passed a division bench comprising Meghalaya high court chief justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice W Diengdoh.

The order was passed after hearing a plea filed by former chairperson of Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) – M Kharkongor.

Also read: Meghalaya: Tribal chieftains, traditional heads oppose Assam-Meghalaya border agreement

The plea was filed based on statements given by inmates at correctional homes and opioid substitution therapy centres.

Some inmates reportedly claimed that “high-ranking defence personnel may have been roped in” for transporting drugs in Army trucks.

If what is reported is true, there must also be intelligence reports received by the state in such regard and the Chief Secretary should coordinate with, inter alia, the Army and Assam Rifles, both to make the highest officials aware of the problem and for immediate action being taken, the bench said.

The matter will be next heard on April 28.