Guwahati: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused the National People’s Party (NPP)-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) 2.0 Government of essentially handing over the state to a select group of contractors who financially supported their election campaign.

The TMC’s accusation comes in the wake of threats from Jaintia Hills residents, represented by the Joint Action Committee (JAC), to take legal action against Dhar Constructions for allegedly carrying out subpar construction work on the Dawki–Amlarem–Jowai road under NH-206.

“The public has already expressed dissatisfaction with the subpar work by Dhar Constructions. Given the contractor’s considerable influence over the government, it appears that the government is turning a blind eye to these complaints,” said TMC’s vice president, George B Lyngdoh.

Lyngdoh added that if the allegations hold true, it suggests that only a portion of the sanctioned funds went into the project, and the rest may have been diverted elsewhere, perhaps to cover the exorbitant expenses of the recent elections.

He said that the JAC’s decision to take legal action could provide a route to seek justice and draw the attention of authorities who can compel the government to address these issues in the best interest of the people.

Lyngdoh expressed his appreciation for the residents’ determination to expose the poor execution of projects, which he said reeks of corruption and signifies an abuse of authority.

“If such practices persist, the state’s valuable resources will be squandered, infrastructure will be compromised, and there may even come a time when lives are at risk due to the compromising of work quality,” he warned.

Lyngdoh cautioned that the people would ultimately bear the brunt if the state government continued to compromise in this manner.

He also questioned whether the repair of the road should be financed with previously allocated funds, or if new funds need to be secured. He highlighted that it would defy logic and ethical standards for the government to reapprove a project that was recently completed.