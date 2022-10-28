SHILLONG: The ruling National People’s Party (NPP) in Meghalaya is yet to select and finalise its candidates for the 2023 assembly elections in the state.

This was stated by NPP president and Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday.

“Elections are always tough and I have always mentioned one cannot take anything for granted and one cannot take opponents’ lightly,” NPP president and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

He added: “Every opponent is a serious rival and it is the mindset that is important.”

Conrad Sangma said that the NPP is working tirelessly to select right candidates for the 2023 assembly elections in Meghalaya.

“We also look at the winnability factor. So, it is a question of mixing and matching both these criterias that are major decision makers for us,” he said.

Assembly elections in Meghalaya are likely to be held in the first half of 2023.