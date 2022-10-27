SHILLONG: The Meghalaya cabinet will soon bring an ordinance to repeal the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act (MRGA) 2021.

This was informed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

The ordinance to repeal the controversial gaming act in Meghalaya will be passed in the next state cabinet meeting.

“In the next cabinet the ordinance will be brought,” Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma informed.

This decision by the Meghalaya government to repeal the gaming act followed stiff opposition from different pressure groups in the state, including church leaders, against setting up of casinos in the state.

“An act can be repealed through an ordinance and this is the procedure that will be followed,” the Meghalaya CM said.

The gaming act was introduced last year as a measure to boost tourism, revenue generation and employment in Meghalaya.