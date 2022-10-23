SHILLONG: The newly released Netflix advertisement on the occasion of Diwali named – Cherrapunji ki Diwali – has invited widespread criticism across Meghalaya.

Netizens, students’ organisations and other civil society organisations in Meghalaya have slammed the OTT platform Netflix over the advertisement – Cherrapunji ki Diwali.

The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) – the apex students’ body in Meghalaya – has termed the Netflix advertisement Cherrapunji ki Diwali as ‘misleading’.

Reacting to the advertisement, KSU general secretary Donald Thabah said: “Absolutely wrong presentation by Netflix India. Netflix is universal, I am a subscriber. As a universal entity it is very wrong to mislead the universe about my homeland.”

“There is no such place called CHERRAPUNJEE in KHASILAND!!! The name is SOHRA!!!” he said in a social media post.

Thabah added: “Is Netflix India following the colonial era? Diwali is the festival of light, Netflix India should shed the correct lightings on our tribe, our customs, our beliefs and our aspirations. Don’t be misled by pseudo-Indian elements.”

Meanwhile, netizens hailing from the Northeast region of India, especially Meghalaya, have been fuming over “cultural misappropriation” in the advertisement.

<Hindu Corporate India> Khasi Hills merely a backdrop – with wrong festival, wrong name, wrong dress, wrong accent, wrong language – (everything fucking wrong) @netflixindia dances to Hindu India Tunehttps://t.co/GzTDrvthiA



Wrong translation in the next tweet — Tarun Bhartiya (@LudditeNed) October 22, 2022

Hi @NetflixIndia! Unfortunately, this Sohra in your ad doesn't really exist. Cheers for getting it wrong, again! https://t.co/9GC0OwgFb1 — Gertrude D. Lamare (@gertrudelamare) October 22, 2022

Patronising Ad that gets ethnicity, customs and practices and even the weather in Cherrapunji all wrong! No rains, beautiful autumn is here and Sohra residents don't make rangolis and light diyas- at the most they know only how to "thang bom" (light firecrackers). @NetflixIndia https://t.co/BuRrKK2DqV — Longnam W. Kharpuri (@Namy1989) October 22, 2022