Shillong: The National People’s Party (NPP) on Thursday announced the name of the 58 candidates for the upcoming Meghalaya Assembly election at an election meeting titled – “Stronger Together” at Polo Grounds in Shillong.

NPP chief and chief minister Conrad Sangma will again contest from South Tura LAC while his brother and cabinet minister James P K Sangma will fight from Dadenggre LAC.

Deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong will contest from Pynursla (ST) LAC.

Former state minister Ampareen Lyngdoh who recently joined the NPP by shifting allegiance from Congress has been given a party ticket to contest from East Shillong LAC which she represented in the present Assembly till she quit as MLA recently.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma released the document titled “Promises Delivered” which highlights the promises made during the 2018 election and the achievements of the NPP-led Government in the State.

Speaking at the rally, which was attended by over 10000 plus crowd, Conrad said that in the last five years different political leaders have joined NPP, which demonstrates that NPP is growing stronger.

He said that many of the candidates, who were declared as party candidates for the upcoming election, were not in the same stage in 2018 but in the last five years, they have become part of NPP’s growing family.

Welcoming all the candidates and leaders from different political parties, the NPP chief said that they have not joined the party for political gains but for the greater cause of serving the people of the State.

Recalling late Purno Agitok Sangma’s ideals and vision, NPP chief said that the party has served the state with a purpose in the last five years.

He informed that during NPP’s regime in the State of Meghalaya, the Government has ensured systematic planning and implementation of various programmes, which has ensured accelerated growth and development.

Sangma said that various indices and growth projections have improved in the State in the last five years.

He informed the gathering that Meghalaya has improved in various rankings be it in the social sector or infrastructure development in the State.

“NPP-led Government has initiated more development interventions for the State and its people in the last five years, compared to what was done in 50 years of Statehood,” the NPP chief said.

Terming the 2023 election as very crucial, Conrad said as the State goes for polls in the 51st year of Statehood, it is imperative that a party with a vision is given the opportunity to lead the State.

At least 10 candidates from different political parties including Congress and TMC have joined the NPP, whose names have been declared as party candidates from different constituencies of the State.