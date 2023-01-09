SHILLONG: After Taj Vivanta, the city of Shillong in Meghalaya is all set to have another five star hotel.

Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Shillong city of Meghalaya is ready to be opened for operations.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, on Monday (January 8), inspected the now ready Courtyard by Marriott Hotel at Jail Road in Shillong.

“I am very pleased and happy to see the kind of work that has happened. The entire infrastructure is just amazing,” Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said.

The Meghalaya chief minister stated that the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel at Jail Road in Shillong is the largest hotel project in the entire Northeast.

The Courtyard by Marriott Hotel at Jail Road in Shillong is expected to be inaugurated soon, the Meghalaya CM said.

“Just a few more formalities and a bit of paperwork is left,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

The Meghalaya chief minister said the new Courtyard by Marriott hotel will raise the standards of the hospitality sector not only in Shillong, but in entire Northeast.

Recently, Taj Vivanta hotel in Shillong city of Meghalaya was inaugurated.

ABOUT MARRIOR GROUP

Marriott Hotels & Resorts is Marriott International’s brand of full-service hotels and resorts based in Bethesda, Maryland.

As of June 30, 2020, there were 582 hotels and resorts with 205,053 rooms operating under the brand, in addition to 160 hotels with 47,765 rooms planned for development.

In India, the company, currently, operates 120 hotels across the country under various brands.