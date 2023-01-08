SHILLONG: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has stated that the National People’s Party (NPP) does not support the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The Meghalaya chief minister said that the NPP, as a party, cannot accept the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

“As a political party, we are very clear that UCC is something that cannot be accepted by NPP,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, who is also the national president of the NPP, told reporters while responding to a query related to the issue.

Saying that any law “should not affect the culture and the way of life of the people of Meghalaya”, Conrad Sangma said: “There may be certain areas where the central government wants certain things to be done, there are things we are not aware of.”

The Meghalaya CM added: “UCC would mean that how would the property be transferred to the children, so if the UCC says that it has to go to the eldest son like is done in that other parts of the country but it doesn’t go with the culture of the state where we give it to the youngest daughter in many tribes.”

“The whole concept of UCC is something if it was going to be a uniform means it is going to be a strict uniform where they will change the cultural practices of the state of Meghalaya then obviously that’s something that we as a state, as a party cannot accept it,” he said.