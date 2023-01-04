SHILLONG: With Meghalaya assembly elections knocking at the doors jumping ships by legislators in the state continues.

NPP MLA from Phulbari constituency in Meghalaya – Esmatur Mominin submitted his resignation as legislator to Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh on Wednesday.

Esmatur Mominin is reportedly set to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Meghalaya on Thursday.

Mominin’s decision to jump ship was on expected lines as the NPP had announced AT Mondol as the party’s candidate from Phulbari for the upcoming Meghalaya assembly elections.

Also read: Meghalaya: Three more MLAs to join NPP ahead of assembly elections 2023

Mominin is the third NPP legislator from Meghalaya to have quit the party.

In November last year, Fairlene Sangma and Benedict Marak had quit the NPP to join the BJP.