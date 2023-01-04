SHILLONG: At least three more sitting MLAs in Meghalaya are set to join the CM Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP).

One the three MLAs, who are to join the NPP in Meghalaya is a state cabinet minister.

The Meghalaya MLAs who are to join the NPP are: state cabinet minister and Mylliem legislator – Hamletson Dohling, Umsning MLA – Jason Sawkmie Mawlong and Samlin Malngiang.

According to reports, while Hamletson Dohling will join the NPP on January 7, Umsning MLA Jason Sawkmie Mawlong will join the party on January 6.

On the other hand, former minister Samlin Malngiang will join the NPP on January 10.

Notably, several of the serving MLAs in Meghalaya have joined the NPP ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

On December 29, suspended Meghalaya Congress MLA Kimfa Marbaniang joined the NPP.