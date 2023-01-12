SHILLONG: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Meghalaya, on Wednesday (January 11), launched its campaign song for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The Meghalaya TMC released its poll campaign song for the upcoming assembly elections in the state in two languages – Khasi and Garo.

The Meghalaya TMC election campaign song in both the languages – Khasi and Garo – were released simultaneously in Shillong and Tura respectively.

The TMC said that its election campaign song – Hoi Kiw Haka TMC in Khasi and Ahowee Inchrona in Garo – encapsulates the energy of the people of Meghalaya.

The election campaign song call the people of the state to march forward towards development and change with Meghalaya TMC, the party said.

Also read: Meghalaya approves tourism policy 2023 & DREAM

In Shillong, Meghalaya TMC chief Charles Pyngrope launched the Khasi version of the election campaign song alongside Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien.

Khasi version of Meghalaya TMC’s election campaign song

On the other hand, in Tura, Meghalaya TMC legislature party Leader Mukul Sangma launched the Garo version of the song.

Garo version of Meghalaya TMC’s election campaign song

Meghalaya TMC believes that the election campaign song captures the hopes and determination of the diverse communities of the state.

“The song also celebrates the public sentiment which longs for the light at the end of the dark tunnel created by other political parties,” the Meghalaya TMC stated.

It added: “The voices in the song express the TMC’s vision of a prosperous, peaceful, and progressive Meghalaya.”

Also read: Meghalaya assembly elections 2023: HSPDP announces first list of seven candidates

In Shillong, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien said: “The campaign song encompasses the heart of Meghalaya.”

He added: “The people of Meghalaya have worked towards creating the melodious campaign song.”

Meanwhile, Meghalaya TMC president Charles Pyngrope said: “Our campaign song will strike a chord in the hearts of each and every one.”

In Tura, Meghalaya TMC leader Mukul Sangma said: “The campaign song shows our commitment towards addressing the concerns of the people.”

“The song speaks about change, which is inevitable,” former Meghalaya chief minister and TMC leader Mukul Sangma said.