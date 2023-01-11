SHILLONG: The Meghalaya cabinet, on Wednesday (January 11), approved the Meghalaya tourism policy 2023, the Meghalaya state organic & farming policy 2023 and the drug reduction elimination & action mission (DREAM).

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said that DREAM is part of the state government’s endeavour to make Meghalaya a drugs-free state.

“In our endeavour towards drugs-free Meghalaya, the cabinet gave its approval to the drug reduction elimination & action mission (DREAM),” Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said.

The Meghalaya CM added: “DREAM is our goal to take up the issues related drug and substance abuse and will incorporate aspects of rehabilitation, counselling, sensitisation, etc.”

Speaking about the Meghalaya tourism policy, which was approved by the Meghalaya cabinet, CM Conrad Sangma said that the policy “will give shape and structure to adapt to the necessary changes required to boost the sector & will also look into aspects of sustainability”.

Also read: Meghalaya assembly elections 2023: HSPDP announces first list of seven candidates

The Meghalaya cabinet, on Wednesday (January 11), also approved the Meghalaya state organic & farming policy 2023.

The Meghalaya CM said that the Meghalaya state organic & farming policy 2023 will “further our efforts towards organic farming in Meghalaya”.

“The policy will streamline our plan of action and will look into aspects of organic certification of produce,” said Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.