Guwahati: The BJP has demanded the resignation of Meghalaya home minister Lahkmen Rymbui over the Mukroh firing incident last week that left six people dead.

“We have demanded the resignation of the state home minister for it is his failure. Police department comes under him and he has to take responsibility for the lapses,” Economic Times quoted BJP Meghalaya president Ernest Mawrie as saying.

BJP is a junior ally of the NPP-led coalition government in Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya government restored mobile internet and data services in seven districts of the state on Monday, seven days after the Mukroh firing incident.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday told reporters in Shillong that the state government has decided to lift the temporary suspension of mobile internet and data services in view of the improvement of the overall law and order situation.

Meghalaya government on Monday decided to set up border outposts in sensitive areas along the interstate border.

Chief Minister Sangma announced the decision after chairing an all-party meeting attended by local MLAs from Jaintia Hills districts.

The Meghalaya government has also constituted a judicial commission of inquiry headed by Justice (retd) T Vaiphei to inquire into the Mukroh shooting incident on November 22.

