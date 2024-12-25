Meghalaya: West Jaintia Hills village issues strict rules for tourists

Shillong: The Dorbar Shnong of Thangrain village in West Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya has issued a stern warning against inappropriate behaviour and harmful activities within its jurisdiction.

The village has prohibited picnics, alcohol consumption, gambling, and any other disruptive activities within its tourist spots.

Visitors are also strictly instructed to extinguish all fires completely after use.

To further deter undesirable behaviour, the Dorbar Shnong has installed signboards prohibiting loitering after 7 PM.

The use of offensive language and inappropriate behaviour in public spaces and along village boundaries is also strictly prohibited.

Violators of these rules will face a hefty fine of Rs 5,000.

If the fine remains unpaid, the Village Council reserves the right to escalate the matter to legal bodies.

This move comes after recent efforts by village members to clean up the area, removing discarded alcohol bottles and other waste materials.